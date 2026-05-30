Khushbu Sundar invites PM Narendra Modi to her daughter's wedding: ‘He graciously blessed the couple’

Actor and senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding of her elder daughter, Avantika. Khushbu took to her X account to share pictures from the meet in New Delhi, as she and her husband, filmmaker Sundar C, personally presented the wedding card to the Prime Minister.

Khushbu Sundar invites PM Modi

Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C shared the wedding invite with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

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“We had the honor of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today. My husband, Mr. Sundar C, and I extended an invitation for our daughter’s upcoming wedding to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan,” she wrote in the caption.

“The Prime Minister graciously blessed the couple, and we are truly grateful for his time amidst his busy schedule. We feel extremely indebted and humbled. Thank you Pradhan Mantri ji,” she added. In the pictures, PM Modi stood at the centre as Khushbu handed over the wedding invite. She was seen with Sundar C, Avantika and her future son-in-law, Shravan Sreenivasan.

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{{^usCountry}} Avantika is making her acting debut in the Malayalam film Aarambham. The film is directed by Sujesh Annie Eapen and features Avantika in the lead role as Arathi. The production of Aarambham began recently with a Pooja ceremony, which was held in Chavakkad, Thrissur. Filming will take place in Kunnamkulam, Chavakkad and Kollamkode. Aarambham will be produced by Studio Bellarooh. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed by the makers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avantika is making her acting debut in the Malayalam film Aarambham. The film is directed by Sujesh Annie Eapen and features Avantika in the lead role as Arathi. The production of Aarambham began recently with a Pooja ceremony, which was held in Chavakkad, Thrissur. Filming will take place in Kunnamkulam, Chavakkad and Kollamkode. Aarambham will be produced by Studio Bellarooh. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed by the makers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sundar C contested in the Tamil Nadu elections as a candidate for the Pudiya Neethi Katchi. However, he suffered a defeat and finished in third place with 33,538 votes. The seat was won by the TVK candidate, Madur Badruddin, while the DMK candidate, Tyagarajan, came in second. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sundar C contested in the Tamil Nadu elections as a candidate for the Pudiya Neethi Katchi. However, he suffered a defeat and finished in third place with 33,538 votes. The seat was won by the TVK candidate, Madur Badruddin, while the DMK candidate, Tyagarajan, came in second. {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago, Khushbu met Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to congratulate him and shared that they continue to share mutual respect and love for each other. “As the President of STEPS (small screen producers council), I along with my team of office bearers, had the honour and privilege to meet the Honorable CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru @actorvijay avl at The Secretariat and felicitate him. Thank your for your time and warmth,” she said in the caption. She went on to add, “On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother behind the table as the CM. Mutual love and respect is forever.”

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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