Khushbu Sundar proud of daughter Anandita shutting down trolls calling her ‘trans person’ as an insult

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s daughters Avantika and Anandita grew up in the public eye thanks to their parents’ fame. Their younger daughter, Anandita, who worked as a creative producer on the upcoming Tamil film Double Occupancy, got candid on the JFW podcast about being called a ‘trans person’ by trolls. Khushbu was proud of her daughter for speaking out.

Anandita Sundar shuts down trolls

Anandita Sundar is Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's younger daughter.

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Anandita spoke on the podcast about how she has been trolled from a very young age and the effect it had on her. She then revealed that the latest ‘insult’ she seemed to face was being called a ‘transperson’. “See, I think transgender people are beautiful. Right? I think they’re great, I think they’re so nuanced and beautiful. And I know many transgender people who are just the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. But when I open Instagram, people’s favourite ‘insult’ to use with me is that I look like a trans person. So, this is not only mean to me. You’re also homophobic. You’re also ignorant,” she said.

Anandita also spoke about how she thinks most people are inherently unkind due to what she has experienced, making it clear that to call someone a trans person is not an insult. “First of all, I don’t think being trans or looking like a trans person is an insult, right? But, this is what I see more than anything else. I am a woman. You know what, more than anything, I try to go through life being as kind as I can be. I can’t control other people. All I know is these people are unkind. The saddest part is that most people in the world are. If I post a photo, most of the comments are about how ugly I am. I have developed a thick skin, but isn’t that such a sad thing?” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Khushbu re-posted the podcast on her Instagram stories, writing, “So proud of you bommai (doll) (heart emojis).” The thumbnail of the podcast has Anandita remarking, ‘the hate will never stop’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushbu re-posted the podcast on her Instagram stories, writing, “So proud of you bommai (doll) (heart emojis).” The thumbnail of the podcast has Anandita remarking, ‘the hate will never stop’. {{/usCountry}}

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Khushbu Sundar is proud of Anandita for speaking out against trolls.

{{^usCountry}} About Anandita Sundar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Anandita Sundar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anandita is 23 years old and has worked with Mani Ratnam before for Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Thug Life. She debuted as a creative producer in Double Occupancy, directed by Aswin Kandasamy, and produced by Khushbu and ACS Arun Kumar. The film was released in theatres on June 12. She is also working on Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2, a sequel to his 2017 semi-biopic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anandita is 23 years old and has worked with Mani Ratnam before for Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Thug Life. She debuted as a creative producer in Double Occupancy, directed by Aswin Kandasamy, and produced by Khushbu and ACS Arun Kumar. The film was released in theatres on June 12. She is also working on Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2, a sequel to his 2017 semi-biopic. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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