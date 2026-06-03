Khushbu Sundar visits ‘thambi’ Vijay's home to invite him to daughter's wedding: ‘Children couldn't take eyes off him’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar visited her ‘thambi’ (younger brother), Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s house to invite him to her daughter’s wedding. Remarking on how he took the time out to greet them with the same warmth as always, despite his busy schedule, Khushbu stated that her daughters Avantika, Anandita, and future son-in-law Shravan Sreenivasan couldn’t keep their eyes off Vijay.

Khushbu Sundar invites Vijay to Avantika’s wedding

Khushbu Sundar has been vocal in her fondness for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Khusbu posted pictures of her, her husband, filmmaker-actor Sundar C, Anandita, Avantika and Shravan all smiles as they invited Vijay to the wedding, “A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @actorvijay avl, at his residence and extended the invitation for our daughter’s wedding with Shri Shravan Sreenivasan,” she wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Khushbu also posted pictures of Vijay posing with just her and Sundar, writing, “Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished.” Thanking Vijay and expressing her love for him, she wrote, “Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love, and blessings. It means more than words can express. Love you always. (hearts and folded hands emojis).” When Sundar C refused to criticise Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushbu also posted pictures of Vijay posing with just her and Sundar, writing, “Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished.” Thanking Vijay and expressing her love for him, she wrote, “Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love, and blessings. It means more than words can express. Love you always. (hearts and folded hands emojis).” When Sundar C refused to criticise Vijay {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, when Sundar was contesting as a Pudiya Neethi Katchi (PNK) candidate in the Madurai Central constituency, he refused to criticise Vijay or his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. “Vijay sir has a lot of love and respect for me, and so do I for him,” he had said, adding, “My wife (Khushbu) considers him her thambi (younger brother), and he calls her his akka (elder sister). So, I am not ready to criticise Vijay, his party or his candidate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, when Sundar was contesting as a Pudiya Neethi Katchi (PNK) candidate in the Madurai Central constituency, he refused to criticise Vijay or his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. “Vijay sir has a lot of love and respect for me, and so do I for him,” he had said, adding, “My wife (Khushbu) considers him her thambi (younger brother), and he calls her his akka (elder sister). So, I am not ready to criticise Vijay, his party or his candidate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Khushbu, who is a senior BJP leader, was also thrilled to meet Vijay after he took charge as the CM. She went to meet him as the President of STEPS (small screen producers council), and added, “On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother behind the table as the CM. Mutual love and respect is forever.” She was also supportive when the governor asked TVK to prove a majority after the election before being allowed to form a government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor-politician recently also invited PM Narendra Modi to Avantika and Shravan’s wedding. Khushbu last starred in Subedaar, while Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still awaiting CBFC clearance. Sundar has Mookuthi Amman 2 as a director and One 2 One as an actor lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON