Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, known for directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, dies of liver failure

Suresh Sangaiah, Tamil filmmaker best known for directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, died in Chennai on Friday at 11 pm. As per an India Today report, cinematographer Saran, who worked with Suresh on the 2017 Tamil dramedy, confirmed his death. Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah dies

About Suresh Sangaiah

Suresh began his career in the Tamil film industry as as assistant to filmmaker M Manikandan on the latter's Kaaka Muttai. He made his directorial debut with Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, a low-budget dramedy with Vidharth in the lead role. The film not only received positive reviews, but also emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office.

His sophomore feature, Sathiya Sothanai, was wrapped right before the Covid-19 pandemic-induced theatre shutdown. He had to wait for 4 years before he could finally release the film in theatres. However, Sathiya Sothanai couldn't achieve the same critical and commercial success as his directorial debut, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu.

Suresh was planning a third film with veteran Tamil actor Yogi Babu in the lead role. However, this film was being planned for a direct to digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, as opposed to his last two films. The film is now likely to remain unfinished as Suresh Sangaiah breathed his last on Friday. As per a report by Money Control. the filmmaker was battling jaundice when he suffered liver failure, which led to his demise at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai.

Tributes pour in

Suresh's fellow filmmaker Halitha Shameem took to her X handle to share her condolence for the loss. “Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film and now with a deeper significance,” She wrote. Several other fans of the film also expressed their shock and grief on social media.

Suresh is survived by his wife and two children.