Lal Salaam box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film likely to earn above 1 crore

Lal Salaam box office collection day 4: Superstar Rajinikanth features in an extended cameo appearance, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles in Lal Salaam; which hit theatres on February 9. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam is expected to collect just above ₹1 crore in India in all languages on its first Monday. (Also read: Aishwarya Rajinikanth interview: ‘Working with Appa in Lal Salaam was a masterclass’) Rajinikanth in a still from Lal Salaam.

Lal Salaam box office update

The latest report adds that the Rajinikanth-starrer is expected to collect ₹1.13 crore on Day 4 in India in all languages. Lal Salaam collected ₹3.55 crore on day one and ₹3.25 crore on day 2. Its Day 3 collection was at ₹3.15 crore. So, after four days, the total collection stands at ₹11.08 crore. Lal Salaam had 14.58% occupany across its Tamil shows and 17.40% occupancy in its Telugu shows for Monday, as per the same report.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth stars in the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Jeevitha Rajashekar plays Moideen’s sister and Nirosha plays his wife. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the lead roles Thiru and Shamsuddin respectively. They are seen as rivals since they were kids. The first half of the sports drama revolves around the village and how a the rivalry deepens between the Hindu and Muslim community. Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai also star in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Lal Salaam reads, “Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth has made a film that is relevant in today’s political and social climate. She has come back to cinema with a bang and this movie will definitely be talked about. The story could have been written better by Vishnu Rangasamy – some plot points are not clearly explained and some scenes could have been edited out as they bring down the mood of the film.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place