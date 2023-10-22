Leo box office collection day 4: Vijay's film likely to earn 179.85 cr domestically in opening weekend

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role, seems to have secured a sound opening weekend total, at least in India. The film is likely to round off its total domestic collection after a four-day run at ₹179.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. (Also Read: Leo box office collection day 3: Vijay's film earns ₹290 cr worldwide)

Leo's Day 4 collection

Vijay's Leo released on Thursday, October 19

As per the trade website, Leo is estimated to earn ₹40 crore on its first Sunday. This is marginally more than its first Saturday, when the film earned ₹39.80 crore across its Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. It's also much less than its opening day, Thursday, October 19, when Leo raked in an impressive ₹64.80 crore. Since the film's collection was ₹139.85 crore till Day 3, it's likely to move up to ₹179.85 crore after Sunday.

Leo saw an occupancy of 80.47% in Tamil, 47.05% in Telugu, and 22.35% in Hindi. In the Telugu market, Leo is competing with Anil Ravipudi's action film Bhagwant Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, which earned only ₹31 crore in India and ₹45 crore worldwide after three days. In Hindi, Leo is competing with new titles Ganapath and Yaariyan 2, and holdover titles Fukrey 3 and Jawan.

About Leo

Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, also consisting of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Trisha among others. It marks Vijay and Lokesh's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Leo received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. The Hindustan Times review of Leo stated, “It also doesn’t help that Vijay’s performance in emotional scenes evokes absolutely nothing! The reasons for Anthony and Harold Das’ real villainy—that they are drug lords killing hundreds isn’t enough, because Leo Das is one of them—are laughable. But it doesn’t matter why, we just want to see Vijay punch down a few men. So, Parthiban alias Leo Das is a stunt machine, with little capacity for emotional introspection.”

