Leo box office collection day 7: Vijay's film becomes highest grossing Tamil film ever, earns over 461 cr worldwide

Leo global box office collection day 7: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo continues to rule the international box office. Smashing records, the film has now become the highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema, as per the new update. The production house, Seven Screen Studios, has shared the latest earnings of the film which is over ₹461 crore worldwide for its first week. Also read: Leo beats Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon at global box office

Leo worldwide box office collection

Leo global box office collection day 7: Vijay-starrer earns ₹ 461 crore worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the latest numbers, film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#LEO official collection update from Production house @7screenstudio For 1st week.” Leo stars Vijay and marks his reunion with Lokesh after their 2021 film Master.

Leo is faring equally well at ticket windows in India. As per the latest report of Sacnilk.com, Leo crossed the ₹266 crore mark in India on day 7, completing one week of its release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo had a grand premiere after the production house filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on its release day.

Leo's domestic earnings

The film earned ₹64.8 crore [Tamil: ₹48.96 crore, Telugu: ₹12.9 crore; Hindi: ₹2.8 crore; Kannada: ₹14 lakh] on its first day. Maintaining a steady growth, the film minted ₹13.4 crore [Tamil: ₹9.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.85 crore; Hindi: ₹1.55 crore; Kannada: 15 lakh] on day seven. On Thursday, Leo, as suggested, earned about ₹11 crore nett in India for all languages, taking the total to ₹266.35 crore.

Besides Vijay, Leo also stars features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. The film was released last Thursday.

Leo review

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Leo is the story of a seemingly ordinary man whose past comes calling—pushing him back to the verge of extreme violence. There is nothing inventive about this. Of course, we've seen this story play out in the movies all our lives. What's inventive about Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is how he stages this story, with exceptional support from stunt choreographers Anbariv, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and music director Anirudh Ravichander.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.