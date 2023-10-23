News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Vijay' Leo beats Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon at global box office: Report

Vijay' Leo beats Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon at global box office: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Leo, starring Vijay, scored a massive global box office collection in four days. It has now surpassed Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Killers of Flower Moon.

Vijay's Leo, which released on Thursday, October 19, is having a massive run at the global box office. According to a new report by Variety, the Tamil language action film has amassed $48.5 million worldwide, which makes it rank higher than the cumulative performance of Killers of the Flower Moon, the highly-anticipated film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. (Also read: Leo box office collection day 4: Vijay's film likely to earn 179.85 cr domestically in opening weekend)

Its Leo vs Leonardo at the global box office. Both Leo and Killers of the Flower Moon released last week.
Global box office report

According to a new report by Variety, the Lokesh Kangaraj-directed Leo now stands at a worldwide cumulative of $48.5 million (after four days). Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the 3.5 hour long drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, stands just behind at $44 million.

About Leo

Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, also consisting of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). It follows Vijay's character who has to return to his violent past. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan among others. Leo received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Leo stated, “It also doesn’t help that Vijay’s performance in emotional scenes evokes absolutely nothing! The reasons for Anthony and Harold Das’ real villainy—that they are drug lords killing hundreds isn’t enough, because Leo Das is one of them—are laughable."

More details

At the domestic box office in India, Leo had a strong four-day run at 179.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. It earned 39.80 crore across its Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions on his first Saturday. The first and second day figures for the film were 64 crore and 35 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon is a historical crime drama about a string of murders against the Osage nation in the early 1920s. The film cost more than $200 million to make. It is based on the award-winning book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, written by David Grann.

