Leo box office collection day 4: Vijay's film likely to earn 179.85 cr domestically in opening weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 22, 2023 09:51 PM IST

While the estimates for the worldwide figures of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay's film aren't out yet, Leo is expected to earn ₹179.85 crore in India after Day 4.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role, seems to have secured a sound opening weekend total, at least in India. The film is likely to round off its total domestic collection after a four-day run at 179.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. (Also Read: Leo box office collection day 3: Vijay's film earns 290 cr worldwide)

Vijay's Leo released on Thursday, October 19
Leo's Day 4 collection

As per the trade website, Leo is estimated to earn 40 crore on its first Sunday. This is marginally more than its first Saturday, when the film earned 39.80 crore across its Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. It's also much less than its opening day, Thursday, October 19, when Leo raked in an impressive 64.80 crore. Since the film's collection was 139.85 crore till Day 3, it's likely to move up to 179.85 crore after Sunday.

Leo saw an occupancy of 80.47% in Tamil, 47.05% in Telugu, and 22.35% in Hindi. In the Telugu market, Leo is competing with Anil Ravipudi's action film Bhagwant Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, which earned only 31 crore in India and 45 crore worldwide after three days. In Hindi, Leo is competing with new titles Ganapath and Yaariyan 2, and holdover titles Fukrey 3 and Jawan.

About Leo

Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, also consisting of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Trisha among others. It marks Vijay and Lokesh's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Leo received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. The Hindustan Times review of Leo stated, “It also doesn’t help that Vijay’s performance in emotional scenes evokes absolutely nothing! The reasons for Anthony and Harold Das’ real villainy—that they are drug lords killing hundreds isn’t enough, because Leo Das is one of them—are laughable. But it doesn’t matter why, we just want to see Vijay punch down a few men. So, Parthiban alias Leo Das is a stunt machine, with little capacity for emotional introspection.”

