Leo first look: Poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj's eagerly-awaited film released on Vijay’s birthday. See pic

Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday on June 22. On the special occasion, the first look poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo was unveiled and it received an overwhelming response from Vijay’s fans. At midnight, the makers dropped the first look poster of Leo and surprised fans. It shows Vijay with a hammer in his hand. Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about future plans, says ‘I will do ten films and quit’

Vijay's Leo poster

Leo first look poster features Vijay in a new avatar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first look features Vijay wielding a bloodied sledgehammer. Sharing it on Twitter, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Leo first look is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna (brother)! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!" Lokesh's tweet had almost 45000 retweets within eight hours.

Leo has been shot in Kashmir. The upcoming movie has garnered a fair deal of attention as it is reportedly set in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi and Vikram.

Reaction to Leo poster

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the film's first look poster, a fan tweeted, "Is it a Kollywood film (Tamil) or Hollywood?" One more said, "Cannot wait for this one!" A tweet also read, "What a surprise. Happy birthday anna (brother)! Have the best year ahead." A person also tweeted, "This is unexpected but so cool."

About Leo

Leo, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

The film is being produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, with the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram ) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master). Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

Leo release date

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo is currently in the shooting phase, as per reports. The film will hit theatres in October 2023. As per latest reports, Leo will not only be released in major Indian languages, but will also have a release in foreign languages upon its OTT premiere.

The film will reportedly be released in German and other foreign languages through Netflix, which has acquired the streaming rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10