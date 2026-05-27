Lokesh Kanagaraj meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, nostalgic fans react to Leo reunion: ‘Should have done the sequel’

Actor and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has offered relief to new films releasing in the state. This comes days after his colleagues in the film industry put forth their ideas on how to improve the situation in Kollywood. The CM has now allowed theatres to run five shows per day during a film’s first week of release, except during festivals and other occasions. Vijay also met several directors and producers recently. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has now shared a picture of meeting Vijay, which has garnered a lot of fan reactions on social media.

Lokesh meets Vijay

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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In the picture shared on X, Lokesh was seen all smiles as he stood beside Vijay. He captioned the post, “Honorable Chief Minister @CMOTamilnadu (red heart emoticons) Congratulations Anna.”

How fans reacted

Reacting to the picture of Vijay and Lokesh together, a fan commented, “If this was in 2024, I would have imagined a Leo 2 announcement pic… but God has a different plan.” “I'm so glad you got to meet director Lokesh Kanagaraj. I want to see another movie from your duo's collaboration. Leo 2? Thank you for Leo and Master," said another.

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{{^usCountry}} A fan wrote, “Did you ask about the Leo sequel? Wish that was the last film you did with him!” “Should have done the Leo sequel anna,” said another. “Best picture on the internet,” read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fan wrote, “Did you ask about the Leo sequel? Wish that was the last film you did with him!” “Should have done the Leo sequel anna,” said another. “Best picture on the internet,” read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lokesh has directed Vijay in two films, Master (2021) and Leo (2023). Both films were massive box office hits, with Leo marking the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Even though the director had shared his interest in making a sequel to Leo, in 2025, he shared that he is more interested in doing a sequel to his 2021 film with Vijay, Master, than a sequel to their 2023 Lokesh Cinematic Universe film Leo. The director then confirmed not making Leo 2, owing to Vijay's announcement of film retirement. Vijay made the announcement during the audio launch of his final on-screen project, Jana Nayagan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lokesh has directed Vijay in two films, Master (2021) and Leo (2023). Both films were massive box office hits, with Leo marking the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Even though the director had shared his interest in making a sequel to Leo, in 2025, he shared that he is more interested in doing a sequel to his 2021 film with Vijay, Master, than a sequel to their 2023 Lokesh Cinematic Universe film Leo. The director then confirmed not making Leo 2, owing to Vijay's announcement of film retirement. Vijay made the announcement during the audio launch of his final on-screen project, Jana Nayagan. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-CMs of Tamil Nadu like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. His party, TVK, caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

Jana Nayagan has been billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed after CBFC did not certify it in time. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. It is now reported to release in theatres on June 19, but there has been no official confirmation on that so far.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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