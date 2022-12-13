Lokesh Kanagaraj says upcoming Vikram, Kaithi sequels and spinoffs will keep him busy 'for next ten years’

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up on plans for developing his film universe with characters from his own movies such as Kaithi and Vikram. Talking about the possibility of making more films based on popular characters as part of his film universe, he said that he is settled for the upcoming decade. (Also Read | Lokesh Kanagaraj meets Vishal on film set, fans are convinced they are collaborating for Vijay’s next film)

Popularly called LCU--Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. Lokesh rose to fame after the massive success of his Tamil film Kaithi.

Asked about how he plans to make the other installments as part of the LCU, Lokesh told Film Companion, “It’s going to be Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2. Probably Rolex as well. It’s a universe, right? So, you have the privilege to do all kinds of films. You can make a prequel or sequel on whichever character you want. For the next 10 years, I’m settled.”

Kaithi featured Karthi in the role of a convict out on parole to meet his daughter. But his life takes an unexpected detour when he crosses paths with a local drug mafia after joining hands with the police after a major drug bust.

Lokesh's last release Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema with over ₹400 crore in gross earnings globally. The film featured Kamal in the role of a former agent who sets out to avenge his son’s death. Vikram featured Karthi’s character from Kaithi apart from Suriya as Rolex. Suriya’s Rolex will lock horns with Karthi in Kaithi 2 and both of them are expected to be part of the Vikram sequel.

Lokesh is gearing up to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with actor Vijay. The new film is expected to take off in a few weeks. It is tipped to be another high-octane action flick.

Contrary to recent rumours, his film with Vijay won’t be part of LCU. He clarified it on Monday at the trailer launch event of the upcoming Tamil film, Laththi. Speaking to reporters at the event, Lokesh, “I can’t talk about the project now. But I can say that it won’t be part of the universe.”

