Love Insurance Kompany OTT release announced, but Pradeep Ranganathan fans think it's worth skipping. Know details

Love Insurance Kompany OTT release: Vignesh Shivan’s sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany is gearing up for a digital release after its theatrical release on April 10. The film starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah-starrer received lukewarm reviews upon release. Know when and where to watch it.

When and where to watch Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany OTT release: Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in a still from the film.

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Love Insurance Kompany will be released on Prime Video on May 6, 26 days after its theatrical release. Prime Video announced on social media by releasing a new poster and writing, “when it’s old school vs modern rules, of course there’s a high premium (side eye emoji) #LoveInsuranceKompanyOnPrime, May 6.” It will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} During its theatrical run, Love Insurance Kompany collected ₹60.23 crore worldwide. The film is Pradeep’s lowest grosser. For context, his first film as an actor, which he also directed, Love Today (2022), grossed ₹83.55 crore worldwide. His next films, Dragon (2025) and Dude (2025), grossed ₹151.83 crore and ₹114.30 crore worldwide, respectively. Fans say it’s Pradeep Ranganathan's first film worth skipping {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During its theatrical run, Love Insurance Kompany collected ₹60.23 crore worldwide. The film is Pradeep’s lowest grosser. For context, his first film as an actor, which he also directed, Love Today (2022), grossed ₹83.55 crore worldwide. His next films, Dragon (2025) and Dude (2025), grossed ₹151.83 crore and ₹114.30 crore worldwide, respectively. Fans say it’s Pradeep Ranganathan's first film worth skipping {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pradeep, who steadily grew a fan base for his films, seems to have disappointed them with Love Insurance Kompany. In response to the OTT release announcement, one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “First PR film to deserve this!” with a ‘skip’ GIF. Another posted a meme of Rajinikanth folding his hands in frustration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradeep, who steadily grew a fan base for his films, seems to have disappointed them with Love Insurance Kompany. In response to the OTT release announcement, one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “First PR film to deserve this!” with a ‘skip’ GIF. Another posted a meme of Rajinikanth folding his hands in frustration. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bad film better to skip,” commented a fan on X, while an Instagram-user wrote, “What a sudden surprise (laughter emojis) one of the worst movies headache.” One commented about the film breaking Pradeep’s ₹100 crore streak, writing, “100cr streakkk????? (thumb down emoji).” “So trash they putting it on prime already,” wrote another.

About Love Insurance Kompany

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Love Insurance Kompany is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, and jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty, while Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Edin Rose and Sunil Reddy play key roles.

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Set in 2040, the film follows a man who believes in the natural way of falling in love as he challenges a system in which a dating app decides partners. Initially announced in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan, Love Insurance Kompany was shelved and later revived with Pradeep in 2023. The film faced repeated delays before its April release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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