Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Malaysia to Amnesia movie review: A passable entertainer by Radha Mohan that only works in parts
Malaysia to Amnesia movie review: A passable entertainer by Radha Mohan that only works in parts

Malaysia to Amnesia is dreary at times and this is where it needed better writing to work on the comic front. The film is at best a harmless entertainer.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Malaysia to Amnesia, which is the latest Tamil film to directly release on OTT platform Zee 5, is a harmless entertainer that doesn’t cash in on its promising premise. Like most Radha Mohan’s films, Malaysia to Amnesia, too, is a feel-good comedy but one that could’ve been even more entertaining with better writing. By taking a very predictable path of handling the promising premise - of a husband stuck in an uncomfortable situation – the film only works in parts.

Vaibhav plays Arun, a successful owner of a small-scale apparel business. He’s married to Suja (Vani) and they have a daughter. Arun is in an extramarital affair with Riya, and he takes out time every now and then to meet her. One time, Arun tells his family that he’s off to Malaysia on a business trip for four days and goes to Bangalore to meet Riya. But his plan doesn’t go as planned and he gets stuck in an uncomfortable situation.

The situation as a plot point could’ve been explored more effectively. It had the potential to be made into an entertaining comic stretch, but the writing resorts to cliches and it dumbs down the rest of the story. The film relies heavily on MS Bhaskar, the veteran actor-comedian, to do all the weightlifting, and he’s terrific in his role. Vaibhav as Vani plays their respective parts well and click as a couple. Riya Suman has a decent screen presence.

Also read: KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

The film is never wholesomely funny and that’s what makes Malaysia to Amnesia a passable entertainer. It’s also dreary at times and this is where it needed better writing to work on the comic front. It’s slightly disappointing that a filmmaker like Radha Mohan, best remembered for his work in films such as Mozhi and Payanam, is struggling to regain his form.

Film: Malaysia to Amnesia

Director: Radha Mohan

Cast: Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan, Riya Suman, MS Bhaskar and Karunakaran

tamil cinema

