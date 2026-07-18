Mammootty once cheekily told Kamal Haasan he would overtake his number of National Awards: ‘You are a man of your word’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor on Saturday for his performance in the 2024 horror, Bramayugam. Tamil star Kamal Haasan didn’t just congratulate the Mollywood actor; he also reminded him of the cheeky remark he once had for him. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)

Kamal Haasan congratulates Mammootty in his style

Kamal Haasan reminded Mammootty what he said after his National Film Award win.

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Congratulating Mammootty on winning his fourth National Award, Kamal reminded him that he had once said he would overtake him in terms of awards. “My dear @mammukka, Congratulations on your fourth National Award. You once promised me you would overtake me in the number of National Awards. As always, you are a man of your word! Here's to many more accolades, my friend,” wrote Kamal.

While technically Kamal has five National Awards, he has three Best Actor awards for his performances in Moondram Pirai (1982), Nayakan (1987), and Indian (1996). The other two include a Best Child Artist award for Kalathur Kannamma (1960) and Best Feature Film (as producer) for Thevar Magan (1992). This is Mammootty’s fourth award after Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan (1993) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (1998).

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal also congratulated the team of Kalki 2898 AD, which starred him as Supreme Yaskin, writing, “Congratulations as well to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. Special congratulations to @Nagashwin7@vyjayanthifilms and entire #Kalki2898AD family. Indian cinema is richer because of your excellence.” Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design for Nitin Zihani Choudhary’s work. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal also congratulated the team of Kalki 2898 AD, which starred him as Supreme Yaskin, writing, “Congratulations as well to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. Special congratulations to @Nagashwin7@vyjayanthifilms and entire #Kalki2898AD family. Indian cinema is richer because of your excellence.” Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design for Nitin Zihani Choudhary’s work. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Mammootty played a cameo in Chatha Pacha and starred in Patriot this year. He has numerous Malayalam films lined up for release, including Law and Order and Mattancherry Mafia. In Tamil, he has OM: Chapter 1. His 2024 Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, saw him play a Chathan (shapeshifter) who disguises himself as sorcerer Kodumon Potti. The film is preceded by Bhoothakaalam (2022) and followed by Diés Iraé (2025).

Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2025 film Thug Life, which failed to make a mark. He is next producing a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Rajinikanth, titled Dharman. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film lined up with Nelson Dilipkumar, in which he will star alongside Rajinikanth. The film will mark their reunion after more than four decades. The film’s announcement promo received mixed reviews, and nothing much is known about it.