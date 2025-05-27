Mani Ratnam reveals he has threatened to throw actors off buildings: ‘If a 5-year-old can work odd hours…’

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Thug Life. The film marks his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 38 years, and fans are excited to relive their magic on screen. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Mani spoke about how Kamal trusts him and revealed that he had once threatened to throw people off the set if they didn’t do what he asked. (Also Read: Mani Ratnam defends Kamal Haasan romancing 28-year-younger Trisha Krishnan in Thug Life) Mani Ratnam talked about working with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life and recalled threatening actors once. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Mani Ratnam recalls threatening people on set

When asked if he is the kind of director who gives his actors a free hand to do whatever they want, Mani said, “Not everyone. Some people you have to threaten. I’ve promised people that I’ll throw them off the fourth floor if they don’t do what I’m asking them to do. Sometimes, you have to tell an actor that if a five-year-old child can work at odd hours, so can they. There’s no one solution. But, if you have a good actor, and if what they bring in adds value…”

However, Mani admitted that he doesn’t like to enact scenes for an actor, as he believes it’s not a director’s job. He also added that sometimes a good actor could take offence if you show them how to act. The filmmaker further revealed that there were no creative clashes with Kamal Haasan on the set of Thug Life.

He revealed that even while working on Nayakan, Kamal trusted him, and said, "It’s simple — if it doesn’t work, you tell him it doesn’t. Even then, he always trusted me. If I say we go this way, he’ll go. He believes in you, and if he thinks you know what you’re doing, he comes with you. There’s no issue at all. Given the fact that he is so talented, I think the more talented the actor is, the more he needs a director. He needs someone from outside to look objectively and be able to draw boundaries a little tighter. It’s only these extraordinary talents that can stretch their arms, and you can be fooled by it — so you need to be on your toes."

About Thug Life

The gangster drama, Thug Life, is co-written by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The film stars Haasan alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 5 June.