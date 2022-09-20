Mani Ratnam was concerned Ponniyin Selvan I cast would gain weight during pandemic, would text Trisha, other actors

Mani Ratnam, who is preparing for the release of his next film Ponninyin Selvan I, has opened up about the experience of filming it during the coronavirus pandemic. The filmmaker said that the pandemic cannot be an excuse for making bad films, and he does not think he let it affect the magnum opus. However, there was one concern that he had for the film because of the pandemic. Also Read| Why Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan were 'scolded' by Mani Ratnam on PS I sets

Ponniyin Selvan I features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. It also stars Aishwarya Rai in dual roles and marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Mani Ratnam has shared that he was concerned the cast would get careless during the pandemic and gain weight, and he would regularly check up on them to ensure it doesn't happen.

When asked if he feels he could have made the film in an even better way if not for the pandemic, Mani Ratnam told Indian Express, "The only thing I was concerned about during the pandemic was that the actors shouldn’t put on weight. I kept texting the actors, keeping them in check. I would be like, “Hi, Trisha, how are you?” But I can’t use the pandemic as an excuse. The pandemic hit everyone, not just me."

He added, "It’s not at all an argument to say I could have made a better film if not for the pandemic. Our job is to deliver against all odds. I can’t release the movie in theatres, and go tell everyone there, ‘It’s due to the pandemic the film is the way’.”

Produced by Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan I is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s eponymous novel.

