Meera Mithun arrested over derogatory comments against Dalits

Meera Mithun, who has done minor roles in Tamil films, was arrested by police in Kerala.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Meera Mithun was part of the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Actor Meera Mithun was arrested over derogatory comments she made against the people belonging to the Schedule Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST). Last week, after a complaint filed by Vanni Arasu, the leader of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, a Dalit-centric party, Meera was booked.

On Sunday, Meera was arrested by the police in Kerala. Minutes before her arrest, a video clip surfaced on social media in which Meera is seen screaming her lungs out, alleging that she is being harassed by the police who’ve come to arrest her.

She also threatened that she would take her life if the police laid hands on her. Meera even appealed to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to help her.

Last week, a clip of Meera making derogatory comments against Dalits went viral on social media. In the video, Meera complained about a director allegedly stealing her picture and using it for a movie's first look. She then used a derogatory term used as an insult against the Schedule Caste.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor shares first pic with husband Karan Boolani from wedding, says she was nervous despite dating 12 years

She also said that all Schedule Caste people are involved in criminal and illegal activities and that it is the reason that they face problems. Meera stated that all Schedule Caste directors and people in Tamil industry must be 'chucked' out.

As per reports, cases were filed under sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and several sections under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Meera is popular for her minor roles in a few Tamil films. She was also part of the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

 

