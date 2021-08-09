Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Meera Mithu booked over derogatory remarks against Dalits
Meera Mithu participated on Tamil Bigg Boss.
Tamil actor Meera Mithu booked over derogatory remarks against Dalits

  • A case has been registered against Tamil Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithu for her alleged derogatory remarks she made about the Dalit community
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:57 PM IST

A case has been filed against Tamil actor Meera Mithu over derogatory remarks she allegedly made against Dalit community. The complaint was filed by Vanni Arasu, the leader of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, a Dalit-centric party.

As per a report, Meera had uploaded a video clip on August 7 in which she made some remarks against the community. After the clip was posted multiple times online, several people on Twitter demanded her arrest.

Meera complained about a director allegedly stealing her picture and using it for a movie's first look. She then used a derogatory term used as an insult against the Dalit community.

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Pics that prove he is a doting dad

She said that all people from the Schedule Castes are involved in criminal and illegal activities and that it is the reason that they face problems in society. Meera stated that all Schedule Caste directors and people in Tamil industry must be 'chucked' out.

As per reports, cases have been filed under sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and several sections under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Meera is known for her minor roles in a few Tamil films. She was also part of the third season of Tamil Bigg Boss.

