Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Pics that prove he is a doting dad

Actor Mahesh Babu is not just among the most popular actors of the country but also a loving husband and a doting father. Every year, he makes it a point to go on a holiday with his family and spend quality time with his children. Here are ten pictures from over the years of Mahesh with his kids--Gautam and Sitara.

A throwback picture of Mahesh with his kids.





A throwback picture featuring Mahesh with his kids from the shooting spot of one of his films from a few years ago. Namrata Shirodkar recently re-shared this picture on Instagram and it got over one lakh likes.

Mahesh Babu with his daughter.





In this picture, Mahesh can be seen cuddling his daughter who is wrapped in a blanket. Sharing the picture, Namrata captioned it: “Cuddles early mornings is a must !!we can’t wake up otherwise (sic).”

Mahesh Babu with his son.





Mahesh and his son Gautam are very close. In this picture which Mahesh shared recently, they posed for camera in matching masks. Mahesh wrote: “Mask-erading with my boy.”

Mahesh Babu and his kids at the airport.





This airport selfie is proof that Mahesh is a cool father and he loves posing for pictures with his kids. This picture was clicked during the pandemic when Mahesh went on a holiday with his family.

A throwback picture with his son.





Earlier this year, Mahesh shared a memorable throwback picture on his son’s 14th birthday. It was a picture of Gautam as a new-born. Sharing the picture, Mahesh wrote: “Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey. Wishing you the best birthday ever (sic).”





Here’s another selfie of Mahesh with his children that went viral when it was originally shared.

A mirror selfie with his daughter.





In this picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen mastering the mirror selfie, courtesy his daughter.





In this video, Mahesh can be seen acknowledging the fact that his son is almost as tall as him already. The father-son duo can be seen laughing about comparing their heights.

Mahesh sharing laughs with his daughter.





This picture is an indication of how Mahesh Babu spent most of his lockdown days. He can be seen goofing around with Sitara. He wrote that this is one of the perks of staying home in lockdown.

Mahesh with his kids.





Mahesh shares adorable pictures with his kids from every holiday. Here’s one with his son and daughter from their New York holiday.

