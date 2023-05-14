Mother's Day: Nayanthara gets emotional in unseen pics shared by Vignesh Shivan from sons' birth

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared the first photos of wife Nayanthara with their newborn sons. Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed their twin babies via surrogacy. On Mother's Day 2023, Vignesh posted a note for the actor and called her ‘best.’ Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares pics as he watches IPL match with Nayanthara in Chennai, Anirudh joins them

Vignesh Shivan marks Mother's Day with unseen pictures of Nayanthara and their sons.

The photos seemingly were clicked at the hospital, moments after the birth of their son. In the photo, Nayanthara is seen holding her newborn in her arms. As she touches him, the actor looks emotional. Sharing the photo, Vignesh wrote, “Happy First Mother’s Day to the Best mother in the world.”

Vignesh also added silhouette images of Nayanthara with their sons in his next post. It had her holding the sons as they slept in her arms. It read, “Dear Nayan … you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother’s Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies.”

Besides these, the filmmaker also shared separate posts for his mother and mother-in-law as well. Nayanthara and Vignesh announced the birth of their twins four months after they got married in a very intimate ceremony in Chennai. They named them--Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.

However, the birth of their twins was met with controversy since commercial surrogacy became illegal in India. On his birthday in November last year, Vignesh talked about how Nayanthara has changed after becoming a mom. He shared on Instagram, “The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today, when I’m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful. You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray. Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful."

