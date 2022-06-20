Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose for romantic photos in Thailand. See their sun-kissed honeymoon pics

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are celebrating their married life with a honeymoon in Thailand. On Monday, Vignesh shared romantic photos of the couple posing together in some picturesque locations. He posted their pictures with the caption, "In Thailand with my Thaaram (sweetheart)." Earlier on Monday, Vignesh also shared a photo from their ‘dreamy, memorable and surreal’ wedding day. Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai on June 9. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's first official wedding pics out: Take a peek inside their fairytale-style ceremony

Vignesh shared a handful of sun-kissed snaps of them relaxing at a hotel. A couple of shots showed Nayanthara posing solo on their getaway. While the actor wore a yellow dress, Vignesh was seen in a casual black T-shirt outfit. One fan commented, “Wikki (the filmmaker's nick name) clicks are the best." Many dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Vignesh Shiva shared some solo photos he clicked of wife Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivan shared photos of him and Nayanthara from Thailand.

Sharing an unseen picture from their wedding earlier on Monday, Vignesh wrote, “Shaadi Squad, thank you so much for the all the dreamy, memorable , surreal moments you guys put together for our wedding. Tina , Anisha and team! You guys were super sweet to us all the time. The last-minute changes, the final-minute twists and turns. You guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives. Thank you so much and don’t forget to call me for all your abroad weddings. God bless you guys."

Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of him and Nayanthara from their wedding day.

Nayanthara and Vignesh married at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram in the presence of close friends and family. In attendance were stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others. After the wedding, Vignesh shared his wedding pictures on Instagram. “From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani and now my wife.” he captioned one of the photos.

Meanwhile, Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was picked for Shanghai International Film Festival 2022. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

