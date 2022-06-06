Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn to marry on June 9; meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to extend invite. See pic

Actor Nayanthara, who was recently seen in the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal-- a film by her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivn, is all set to enter wedlock with him. After dating each other for close to seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh are planning to tie the knot in Chennai on Thursday, June 9. Over the weekend, they met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and offered him an invitation to their wedding. Also Read| Nayanthara visits Vignesh Shivn’s ancestral temple amid marriage rumours, see video

A picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn with the Tamil Nadu CM surfaced on social media, and showed them presenting him with a bouquet. Nayanthara had the wedding invitation in her hand. Actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin, was also present on the occasion. It is believed that the wedding will take place at a resort near East Coast Road in Chennai.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn offer wedding invitation to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Nayanthara had confirmed her engagement to her live-in partner Vignesh Shivn on regional television last year. As part of the promotions of her film Netrikann, Nayanthara spoke about her relationship status. During an appearance on a talk show on Star Vijay, Nayanthara was asked about the ring on her finger, and she confirmed that she was engaged to Vignesh Shivn.

Nayanthara and Vignesh started dating each other when they worked together on his second directorial, Naanum Rowdydhaan. The film, which was a box-office hit, also featured Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was recently picked for Shanghai International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

Vignesh Shivn's latest directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also turned out to be a hit at the box office after its release in April this year. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil thriller O2, which will directly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON