Nayanthara backed Koozhangal picked for Shanghai International Film Festival

Tamil film Koozhangal is backed by actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn. The film won Tiger award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival recently.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Tamil film Koozhangal's international title is Pebbles.

Tamil film Koozhangal, which recently won the prestigious Tiger award in the competition section of Rotterdam International Film Festival, has been picked for upcoming Shanghai International Film Festival.

The makers made the announcement via a tweet on Thursday. The film is backed by actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn.

“We are happy to announce that our film has been selected to be screened in the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival!,” read a tweet from Rowdy Pictures, the production company managed by Nayanthara and Vignesh.

The international title of the film is Pebbles, and it tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

Recently, talking about backing this film, Vignesh said in a statement: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of P.S Vinothraj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within.”

Also read: Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband

“Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well,” he added.

