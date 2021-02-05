Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival, see pics
- Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn's production Koozhangal was premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn attended the international premiere of their upcoming Tamil production venture Koozhangal which premiered in the Tiger Competition of the ongoing International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
The film had its premiere on Thursday and its producers Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn were present to support the team.
The international title of the film is Pebbles, and it tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find a way. It features only newcomers. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Recently, talking about backing this film, Vignesh said in a statement: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of PS Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within.”
“Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well,” he added.
This is the second production venture of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn. The couple had recently produced upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann under their home banner, Rowdy Pictures. The film stars Nayanthara as a blind woman trying to prove a crime and catch a serial killer.
