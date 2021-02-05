IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival, see pics
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
tamil cinema

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival, see pics

  • Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn's production Koozhangal was premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:05 PM IST



Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn attended the international premiere of their upcoming Tamil production venture Koozhangal which premiered in the Tiger Competition of the ongoing International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

The film had its premiere on Thursday and its producers Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn were present to support the team.


The international title of the film is Pebbles, and it tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find a way. It features only newcomers. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Recently, talking about backing this film, Vignesh said in a statement: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of PS Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within.”

“Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well,” he added.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia cannot keep their hands off each other in new photos

This is the second production venture of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn. The couple had recently produced upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann under their home banner, Rowdy Pictures. The film stars Nayanthara as a blind woman trying to prove a crime and catch a serial killer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nayanthara koozhangal tamil cinema

Related Stories

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Netrikann.
Nayanthara will soon be seen in Netrikann.
entertainment

Nayanthara to star in Rani Velu Nachiyar biopic? Here’s what we know

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 09:25 PM IST
Actor Nayanthara is rumoured to have been roped in for Rani Velu Nachiyar biopic. However, sources close to the actor suggest that the reports are untrue.
READ FULL STORY
Nayanthara in Netrikann.
Nayanthara in Netrikann.
entertainment

Nayanthara’s no makeup look in Netrikann impresses fans, see new stills

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON DEC 17, 2020 03:25 PM IST
Nayanthara, who plays blind person in Netrikann, will feature in a no makeup look in a major chunk of the film. Some of her pictures made their way to internet and fans can’t stop praising her look.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
Koozhangal is called Pebbles in English.
tamil cinema

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn's production Koozhangal was premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Don stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
tamil cinema

Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah on board Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil comedy Don

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
tamil cinema

First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Arya plays the antagonist in Anand Shankar's Tamil film, Enemy. It stars Vishal as the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to release in cinemas on March 26, see new poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Actor Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to announce the release date of his upcoming film Doctor. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, one half is set in Chennai while the other half takes place in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
tamil cinema

Dhanush wishes for Jagame Thandiram to release in theatres

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Tamil actor Dhanush took to Twitter and hoped that his film Jagame Thandiram would release in theatres after reports emerged that it was headed for a Netflix release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naveen Polishetty plays disgruntled IT employee TJ in the web series, What’s Your Status.(Cheers! / YouTube)
Naveen Polishetty plays disgruntled IT employee TJ in the web series, What’s Your Status.(Cheers! / YouTube)
tamil cinema

Shoot begins for Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya featuring Santhanam

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
tamil cinema

Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Sudeep was in awe as the teaser and logo of his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
tamil cinema

Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
In Master, Vijay plays an alcoholic college professor called John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, essays a character called Bhavani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Don, makers tease with announcement video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose the music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
tamil cinema

Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s much delayed sci-film Ayalaan is now complete. The team celebrated the shoot wrap up with a cake-cutting ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
tamil cinema

How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Visual drama, the money shot, a happy suspension of disbelief— it’s time to bring back some of cinema’s giddiest pleasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
tamil cinema

Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Priyanka Mohan may be Suriya's co-star in Pandiraj's next film. Work on the film will begin in February this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
tamil cinema

Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The sequel of Indru Netru Naalai 2 will mark the reunion of the lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran from the first part and it will be directed by Karthik Ponraj SP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
tamil cinema

Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP