Nayanthara joins Vignesh Shivan for a night stroll in Malaysia in new pics, he dedicates her a Tamil song

Vignesh Shivan has shared new pictures with wife and actor Nayanthara on Instagram. The couple is seen posing candidly in the middle of a street at night. While Vignesh is seen holding her, she is seen leaning her head on his shoulder in one of the pictures. Also read: Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kangaraj fans, issues clarification: ‘Should have been careful’

Vignesh Shivan has shared new pics with Nayanthara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vignesh shared the pictures on Instagram with lyrics of the Tamil song Naan Pizhai from their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He wrote “avalodirukkum Oru vidha snehithan aanaaen (He became friends with her),” along with several red hearts and evil eye emojis.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's new venture

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple recently launched a new skincare brand in three markets including India, Malaysia and Singapore. Nayanthara is the face of the selfcare brand and has been promoting the same on her new Instagram account.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twins

Nayanthara and Vignesh also celebrated their twins Uyir and Ulag's first birthday last month. On the occasion, they revealed their faces for the first time on Instagram. They celebrated their birthday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and called it a "dreamy birthday” while sharing pictures from the celebration on Instagram. The couple was in Malaysia for their brand's launch.

Sharing their pictures for the first time in a joint post, Vignesh and Nayanthara wrote, “Happy birthday my dear Sons. Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik Appa and Amma love you too beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank you 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! You have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life.”

Nayanthara' debut Hindi film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nayanthara is currently also basking in the success of her debut Hindi film, Jawan. The Atlee directorial crossed ₹1100 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Nayanthara plays the lead role of a police officer in the film which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Sanjay Dutt.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON