Nayanthara reveals there is so much she has 'gone through': It's not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but...

Actor Nayanthara has spoken about her career of nearly two decades and said that she has gone through 'so much'. In a new interview, she talked about going through the good and bad phases adding that 'everything is good now'. She also said that it isn't 'easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years'. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan deliver new year cheer to underprivileged children, hand out gifts on street)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Over the years, she ventured into other movie industries such as Tamil with Ayya (2005), Telugu with Lakshmi (2006), and Kannada with Super (2010). She is known for her performances in films such as Sri Rama Rajyam, Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Raja Rani, Aramm, Iru Mugan, and Netrikann.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Nayanthara said, "There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience. It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together (in words)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan launched their production banner Rowdy Pictures in 2021. They have backed critically-acclaimed movies such as Koozhangal, Netrikann, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others. They have backed critically-acclaimed movies such as Koozhangal, Netrikann, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.

“My only thing is to try and make good films, whether it is us producing or buying the film or me acting in a film. We want good films to reach the audience. For me, it is always about providing good content and making decent films. If you are honest to your craft, if you do your work well, it works. The audience connects with you, they fall in love with you, they celebrate you, which becomes the biggest joy of life,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nayanthara latest release is the Tamil horror movie Connect. She also has an untitled film with Zee Studios, which will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa.

Nayanthara will make her Hindi debut this year with filmmaker Atlee's Jawan. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan. It is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan will release worldwide across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres on June 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10