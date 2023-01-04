Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan deliver new year cheer to underprivileged children, hand out gifts on street. Watch

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan made the new year special for a few underprivileged children and women as they surprised them with gifts. A clip of the couple distributing gifts on the side of the road has surfaced on social media, with some fans hailing the gesture. A few others, however, did not appreciate the moment being recorded in a video, and being circulated on social media. Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares unseen pics with Nayanthara and twin boys in New Year post

In the clip, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen handing over gift bags to some children and women with the help of their team. Reacting to the video, a fan tweeted, “That’s really great, hats off to you both (sic).” Another fan wrote about Nayanthara, “This is why she’s called lady superstar (sic).” Meanwhile, the video was criticised by a Twitter user, who wrote, "Do you have sense?? Taking a video and posting on social media, worst behaviour."

Nayanthara vignesh shivan distributes gifts to road side peoples@VigneshShivN #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/DoPRog2jad — Nandini Gopalakrishnan (@Nandhini_Twits) January 3, 2023

Nayanthara was recently seen in the Tamil horror drama Connect. The film was dubbed and released in Hindi last week.

Connect has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan. A Covid-19 lockdown horror-thriller, the film features Nayanthara in the role of a mother, who has to take care of her daughter. The film also stars Vinay Rai and Anupam Kher in key roles. For the special premiere of Connect recently in Chennai, Nayanthara and Vignesh had made their first public appearance, since they become parents in October 2022.

Vignesh had recently taken to Twitter to recall how 2022 was a special year for him -- from marrying Nayanthara to becoming a father to twin boys, it was an eventful one. In the note, he wrote, "Getting blessed with two boys who just make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them... the tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could: ) Twoooo blessed I feel always, Thank God (sic)." He also thanked fans for their support for his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, and said that he’s geared up for the release of his next film, AK 62.

Last year on June 9, Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Vijay. Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivn took to instagram to announce that they had welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. Their sons were named Uyir and Ulagam.

