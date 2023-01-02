Nayanthara says she ‘must have watched all Hindi films’, impresses fans as she speaks fluent Hindi

Actor Nayanthara, whose latest film Connect released in Hindi over the weekend, has stunned fans with her Hindi speaking skills from a promotional interview. A clip of Nayanthara speaking in Hindi and talking about her all-time favourite Hindi movies has surfaced on social media. Her fans feel that she deserves to sign more Hindi films given that she can speak the language so well. Also read: Nayanthara knows Malavika Mohanan was calling her out for wearing makeup in hospital scene: 'she was talking about me'

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which also marks the Hindi debut of filmmaker Atlee Kumar. It will release in theatres in June.

Her latest film Connect, which has been dubbed in Hindi, released last Friday in cinemas. As part of a promotional interview, she opened up on her favourite Hindi films of all-time. She spoke about it in Hindi.

In the clip, she can be seen saying in Hindi: “I think I must’ve watched all Hindi films. Name any Hindi film, I would’ve watched it. My all-time favourites would be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. There are so many films I’ve wanted to watch during a specific time. There are times when you’re low, then you want to watch different films. Irrespective of how I’m feeling, I always like watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

In the comments, fans expressed their shock over Nayanthara’s impeccable Hindi speaking skills. One fan wrote: “Didn’t know she can speak such good Hindi. This is very nice to know (sic).” Another fan wrote: “She’s a good actor. If she can speak such good Hindi, I hope she signs more Hindi films after Jawan (sic).”

Connect has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan. A lockdown horror-thriller, the film features Nayanthara in the role of a mother who has to take care of her daughter who’s been possessed by a spirit. The film also stars Vinay Rai and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivn made their first public appearance since they became parents in October at a special premiere of Connect in Chennai.

