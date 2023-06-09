Nayanthara poses with sons in pics shared by Vignesh Shivan on wedding anniversary: ‘Unexpected setbacks, testing times’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared some adorable pictures of actor-wife Nayanthara and their twins Uyir and Ulagam from a new photoshoot on Instagram. The couple is celebrating its first wedding anniversary. He has also penned a note on how they went through a lot during this one year as they also welcomed their twins via surrogacy. Also read: Nayanthara gets emotional in unseen pics shared by Vignesh Shivan from sons' birth

Vignesh's note on wedding anniversary

Nayanthara with her twins in new pics shared by Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara is seen posing for the camera with the two babies in her arms. There is also a picture of one of them dressed in a red Santa romper.

Vignesh wrote with the pictures, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (the proof of my life is you) 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams. The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”

Thanking the photographer and asking haters to keep away, he added, "Thank you for the wonderful clicks @josephradhik @storiesbyjosephradhik. PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, may be you should try to ignore positivity."

Fans react to pics of Nayanthara and twins

Fans of the two loved the pictures and congratulated them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Very happy to see this post. Happy anniversary both of you.” Another reacted, “How sweet.” A fan also commented, “Look at them , the way one holding other’s shoulder.” “Absolutely gorgeous, love you guys,” read a comment.

Vignesh's earlier post on wedding anniversary

On Thursday, Vignesh had shared some happy throwback pictures of Nayanthara and him along with a note. He had written, “Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying “Happy First year marriage anniversary”! Theory of relativity is true! Love you Thangamey (gold)! Jus starting our life with all the love and blessings! Long way to go! Lots to accomplish together! With all the good will of all the good people in our lives and the abundant blessings of God Almighty, bringing in the second year of our marriage with the greatest blessings of our lives. Our babies Uyir & Ulagam."

Nayanthara and Vignesh had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Last year. Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan had also attended the wedding. The couple became parents to twin sons in October via surrogacy.

