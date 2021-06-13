Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Nayanthara starrer Netrikann may opt for direct-OTT release: report
tamil cinema

Nayanthara starrer Netrikann may opt for direct-OTT release: report

Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, Nayanthara's Netrikann is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller, Blind.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Nayanthara in a poster of Netrikann.

Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann is most likely to skip theatres and head for direct-OTT release, as per reports. The film was supposed to hit the screens last year but has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind; about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

Apparently, Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy, who loses her eyesight after a car accident. The makers haven’t officially confirmed whether the film is a remake; however, going by the title font in the first look poster which is written in Braille, it’s safe to assume that Nayanthara plays a blind character.

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn as producer. He has bankrolled the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. After the release of the poster last year, Vignesh was quite elated with the overwhelming response from all quarters.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the digital premiere rights of the film have been snapped by Disney+ Hotstar.

Last year, Samantha Akkineni shared Nayanthara's first look on her Instagram story and wrote, "All the very best lady superstar Nayanthara...god bless." In the poster, Nayanthara is seen with a bruised face and a wrench in hand. Some unknown person can also be seen in the background.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

This will be Nayanthara’s second direct-OTT release in a row. Her last film Mookuthi Amman, a social satire, also released directly on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping theatres.

