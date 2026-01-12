Parasakthi worldwide box office collection day 2: Sivakarthikeyan film crosses ₹50 crore, fails to meet Amaran

It is less than last year's Amaran, which collected ₹68 crores worldwide in 2 days.

As per the latest update shared by the makers, Dawn Pictures, on their official X account, Parasakthi has managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark globally. The total collection of the film stands at ₹51 crores, they stated. “Pathbreaking through the numbers, worldwide - 51 crores for #Parasakthi at the box office,” read the caption.

Parasakthi worldwide box office collection day 2: Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan , Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles, was released in theatres on Saturday after being cleared by the CBFC at the last minute. The film received positive reviews and has performed decently at the box office; however, it has not been able to beat Amaran and Madharaasi. (Also read: Parasakthi actor claims Vijay fans are trying to sabotage Sivakarthikeyan's film: ‘Negative reviews, using old videos…’ )

The film minted ₹12.5 crore on its opening day in India. By the end of two days, the nett collection stood at ₹26.90 crore in India. As per the makers, Parasakthi collected ₹27 crore worldwide on its opening day. On its second day, the film collected ₹24 crore.

About Parasakthi Parasakthi is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. It is distributed by the actor and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh also star in it.

Set in 1960s Madras, the film follows two brothers participating in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The CBFC asked the makers of Parasakthi to make 25 cuts and modifications before the film was certified. The film was initially set to clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, but that did not take place as Jana Nayagan was postponed indefinitely after not receiving a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).