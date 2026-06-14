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Parvathy on backlash after speaking out on misogyny in Kasaba: ‘It was not about me, it was about all women’

Parvathy had publicly criticised the 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, specifically its lead actor, Mammootty, for promoting misogyny. 

Jun 14, 2026 06:04 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Actor Parvathy was at the center of trolling after she spoke on the film 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, starring Malayalam film legend Mammootty in the lead role. The actress had pointed out a scene in the film that she found misogynistic and questioned the superstar’s decision to deliver the dialogue. She was trolled mercilessly for the remarks and even received rape and death threats online. She filed a complaint after which two persons were arrested by the police. (Also read: Parvathy recalls shooting Maryan scene for hours while drenched: ‘I had to loudly say I am on my period’)

What Parvathy said about the backlash

Parvathy Thiruvothu has opened up about facing backlash for her comments during the Kasaba row.

In a new interaction with Zoom, Parvathy has opened up about the issue and said, “20 days after whatever statement I made, I noticed it was not about me. It was about all women. The way women came together around that period… I was sitting in awe. Nobody could have written about the script of the universe better. There were allies from the community of men, who said this is not about Parvathy having said anything, this is about a woman having an opinion and sticking to it.”

On Uyare becoming a hit

She went on to add, “When my movie released a year after that, Uyare, and it became a massive hit. While there was a boycott Parvathy going on. One of the most wonderful things about the audience in Kerala is that they can really love you or hate you but they will still celebrate you if you do a good job. They ask me would you repeat the same statements? I said that whenever I speak I speak with integrity. The fact is, that the changes that has happened since 2017 has been phenomenal.”

 
mammootty
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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Parvathy on backlash after speaking out on misogyny in Kasaba: ‘It was not about me, it was about all women’
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