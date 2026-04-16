Police arrest main accused and 2 others in Jana Nayagan leak; how freelance assistant editor stole Vijay's film

Actor and TVK chief Vijay’s unreleased final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online on April 9. The film was leaked online in HD print via numerous clips. Even as fingers were pointed at the film’s editor, Pradeep, as the leaked clips contained an edit watermark, the police initially made six arrests in the case. On Thursday, three new arrests were made, including the main accused, a freelance assistant editor for another film. (Also Read: Vignesh Shivan compares Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak to death: ‘My condolences’)

How freelance assistant editor stole Jana Nayagan footage

Vijay in a still from H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan which was leaked online.

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A press note by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing is circulating online. It states that apart from the six arrests, they have made three new arrests in the case on Wednesday, April 15. Three key arrests have been made, with the main accused being a freelance assistant editor for another movie.

The freelance assistant editor was supposedly working on another film but gained unauthorised access to Jana Nayagan footage at the editing studio. The police believe that he copied the film’s footage, processed data into a complete version, and shared it with others. This soon led to being shared online and spreading via piracy networks. The three accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes days after South Indian Film Editors Association president Gopi and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani spoke to the press and addressed allegations regarding the leak. Gopi strongly denied any editor’s involvement in the leak and claimed that ‘editors will never do this kind of work’. Selvamani said, “Piracy is not new and has been an ongoing issue in the film industry, and steps are being taken to create systems to control such leaks and avoid similar incidents in the future.” Interim injunction against illegal uploading of film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after South Indian Film Editors Association president Gopi and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani spoke to the press and addressed allegations regarding the leak. Gopi strongly denied any editor’s involvement in the leak and claimed that ‘editors will never do this kind of work’. Selvamani said, “Piracy is not new and has been an ongoing issue in the film industry, and steps are being taken to create systems to control such leaks and avoid similar incidents in the future.” Interim injunction against illegal uploading of film {{/usCountry}}

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News of these arrests comes even as the Madras High Court granted an interim injunction restraining internet service providers and cable operators from streaming or broadcasting any unauthorised versions of Jana Nayagan. The HC issued a temporary order against the circulation of the unlawful, uncertified copy of the Vijay film online or elsewhere.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, who’s representing the production house, KVN Productions, announced on X (formerly Twitter): “The Madras High Court has granted an ordered of interim injunction restraining illegal uploading and telecasting of the film #Jananayagan through internet service providers and cable tv network.” When Jana Nayagan was leaked, numerous clips were circulated on X, Instagram, and YouTube, along with links to the completed film.

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H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal. It was postponed due to the CBFC's delayed certification.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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