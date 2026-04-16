Police arrest main accused and 2 others in Jana Nayagan leak; how freelance assistant editor stole Vijay's film
After Vijay's unreleased final film Jana Nayagan was leaked online on April 9, the police have made 9 arrests in the case so far. Here's the latest.
Actor and TVK chief Vijay’s unreleased final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online on April 9. The film was leaked online in HD print via numerous clips. Even as fingers were pointed at the film’s editor, Pradeep, as the leaked clips contained an edit watermark, the police initially made six arrests in the case. On Thursday, three new arrests were made, including the main accused, a freelance assistant editor for another film. (Also Read: Vignesh Shivan compares Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak to death: ‘My condolences’)
How freelance assistant editor stole Jana Nayagan footage
A press note by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing is circulating online. It states that apart from the six arrests, they have made three new arrests in the case on Wednesday, April 15. Three key arrests have been made, with the main accused being a freelance assistant editor for another movie.
The freelance assistant editor was supposedly working on another film but gained unauthorised access to Jana Nayagan footage at the editing studio. The police believe that he copied the film’s footage, processed data into a complete version, and shared it with others. This soon led to being shared online and spreading via piracy networks. The three accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.
This comes days after South Indian Film Editors Association president Gopi and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani spoke to the press and addressed allegations regarding the leak. Gopi strongly denied any editor’s involvement in the leak and claimed that ‘editors will never do this kind of work’. Selvamani said, “Piracy is not new and has been an ongoing issue in the film industry, and steps are being taken to create systems to control such leaks and avoid similar incidents in the future.”
Interim injunction against illegal uploading of film{{/usCountry}}
This comes days after South Indian Film Editors Association president Gopi and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani spoke to the press and addressed allegations regarding the leak. Gopi strongly denied any editor’s involvement in the leak and claimed that ‘editors will never do this kind of work’. Selvamani said, “Piracy is not new and has been an ongoing issue in the film industry, and steps are being taken to create systems to control such leaks and avoid similar incidents in the future.”
Interim injunction against illegal uploading of film{{/usCountry}}
News of these arrests comes even as the Madras High Court granted an interim injunction restraining internet service providers and cable operators from streaming or broadcasting any unauthorised versions of Jana Nayagan. The HC issued a temporary order against the circulation of the unlawful, uncertified copy of the Vijay film online or elsewhere.
Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, who’s representing the production house, KVN Productions, announced on X (formerly Twitter): “The Madras High Court has granted an ordered of interim injunction restraining illegal uploading and telecasting of the film #Jananayagan through internet service providers and cable tv network.” When Jana Nayagan was leaked, numerous clips were circulated on X, Instagram, and YouTube, along with links to the completed film.
H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal. It was postponed due to the CBFC's delayed certification.
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