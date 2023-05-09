Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office: Aishwarya Rai-starrer grosses over 300 crore worldwide month after release

Ponniyin Selvan 2, helmed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, has grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide more than a month after its release. Taking to Twitter on Monday, production banner Lyca Productions wrote, "#PS2 continues conquering the box office worldwide with a 300 crore+ collection!" It also shared posters on which the words '300+ cr worldwide gross in cinemas worldwide' were written. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut watches Ponniyin Selvan 2, shares her reaction to Aishwarya Rai film)

Aishwarya Rai as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ponniyin Selvan 2 featured Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik, and Jayam Ravi. The film released in theatres on April 28. PS 2 is the sequel of Mani Ratnam's box office hit film Ponniyin Selvan, which was released last year.

Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya and Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the film, Aishwarya plays the dual roles--Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi. Besides Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan 2 was also dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu. Unlike the first part, PS2 has done reasonably well in Telugu states.

The first part of the franchise grossed over ₹500 crore at the box office globally during its theatrical run. In Tamil Nadu, PS1 went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state.

Recently, a song, Veera Veera, from the film composed by AR Rahman was caught in a plagiarism row. Dhrupad singer Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar alleged that the tune was lifted from his father and uncle’s Shiva stuti. However, the allegations were denied by Madras Talkies, the makers of the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to an Indian Express report, Madras Talkies denied the allegations and confirmed that Veera Veera was not a copy of the Dagar Brothers’ composition. It highlighted that Wasifuddin’s copyright claim is “misconceived”. They also said that Wasifuddin is doing this allegedly “for monetary gains & publicity”. Madras Talkies further added that Veera Veera is a “traditional composition created by Narayana Panditacharyain in the 13th century”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10