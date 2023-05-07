Kangana Ranaut watches Ponniyin Selvan 2, shares her reaction to Aishwarya Rai film

Kangana Ranaut watched Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Saturday. The actor was spotted coming out of a theatre after watching the film. She later shared a video of herself from the day along with her reaction to the film. She asked her fans not to miss the film. Also read: Kangana Ranaut rubbishes suggestion of buying Twitter followers: ‘There're consequences to such act of irresponsibility’ Kangana Ranaut seen after watching Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Kangana was in a floral white maxi dress and wore glasses as she walked out of the movie theatre and got into her car. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of her from her movie outing. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Aaj dosto ke saath superhit film PS 2 dekhi (saw PS 2 with friends today). It's a theatrical experience, don't miss it."

Kangana after watching PS 2.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan II stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Prakash Raj, among others. The second part of the film hit the screens on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. It has collected over ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Touted as one of the most expensive Tamil movies ever made with a reported budget of ₹500 crore, the lavishly mounted film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, came out in September 2022.

Kangana also has a Tamil film in her kitty. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Chandramukhi 2 in which she will be seen as a dancer in a court. It is directed by P Vasu and also stars Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Menon and Vadivelu. Chandramukhi 2 is the second part of the franchise. The first part featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika as the lead cast. Raghava Lawrence plays the character of Vettaiyan, the role that was played by Rajinikanth in the first part.

