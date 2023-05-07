Kangana Ranaut rubbishes suggestion of buying Twitter followers: ‘There're consequences to such act of irresponsibility’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she does not want many people to see the conversation that she has with her fans. She was responding to a suggestion that she should ‘buy followers’ on social media. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls being humiliated for her height during modelling days) Kangana Ranaut shares why she won't buy followers on social media.

A fan of Kangana's tweeted to her, "Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this." Kangana responded to the suggestion and wrote, "No, no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for … there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility."

Kangana's fans were happy with her response and many tweeted to apperiate her take. "Exactly, and why need fake followers she is the real person in the outer world and inner too ..much love," one of them said. Another one added, "That’s what make you different from others. This is the reason we admire you."

Most recently seen in Rajneesh Ghai's Dhaakad, Kangana has several interesting projects lined up for next. She will star in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2 - a sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi that featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika. Kangana will essay the role of a court dancer in the new film.

Kangana is also set to make her directorial debut later this year with the film Emergency. She essays the role of India's first woman prime minister, late Indira Gandhi in the film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, and Shreyas Talpade. Kangana will also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

