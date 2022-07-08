Ponniyin Selvan teaser lands on Youtube after leak, Aishwarya Rai is in queen mode. Watch

The teaser of Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which was due for a grand release at an event in Chennai on Friday, has been leaked online nearly half hour before its official launch. Going by the clip that’s doing the rounds on social media, it was recorded at the event where the makers were testing the footage. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai dazzled on Ponniyin Selvan poster)

Soon after the leak the actual trailer was also shared on YouTube. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai is part of the movie, also shared a link to the trailer on Twitter.

Ponniyin Selvan, based on the eponymous epic novel by Kalki, has been produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Lyca Productions will be releasing the film. The first part will be released in cinemas worldwide on September 30.

It is evident from the teaser that this could be undoubtedly most expensive film in Mani Ratnam’s career. All the lead characters are given equal importance in the teaser while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who just appears in two shots, appears to be playing dual roles.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in the character of Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, and her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Jayam Ravi’s character from the movie. He plays the character Ponniyin Selvan.

Tweet from Madras Talkies read: “Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! (sic).”

The film has music by AR Rahman while Ravi Varman handled cinematography. Sreekar Prasad took care of editing and Thota Tharani was roped in for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues.

Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel.

The film’s title poster was unveiled in January 2020. Immediately, the film had gone on the floors in Thailand where a major portion of the first schedule was shot before it was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The poster featured a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’.

