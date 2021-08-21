Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Popular south actor Nallenai Chitra dies of heart attack

Actor Nallenai Chitra, who was known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil films, died of a heart attack at her home in Chennai on Saturday.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Nallenai Chitra was known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

Well-known yesteryear actor Nallenai Chitra, who starred in several southern films over the years, died of a heart attack in her home in Chennai on Saturday. She was 56.

As per her publicist, she breathed her last in her home on Saturday morning. Her funeral is scheduled to take place at 4 pm on Saturday.

Chitra started her career as a child artist. She was launched by filmmaker K Balachander in his 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, which also featured Kamal Haasan and Srividya.

After making her debut via Tamil cinema, Chitra went on work in Malayalam cinema during 1980s and 1990s. She worked opposite some of the big stars of Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

Some of her most popular work in Malayalam include films such as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Parampara, Kalikkalam, Rajavazcha and Amaram among others.

Having predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, Chitra also made her mark in Tamil with films such as En Thangachi Padichava, Ethir Kaatru, Pondati Rajyam, Putham Pudhu Payanam and Cheran Pandiyan among others.

She also starred in a few Telugu and Kannada films. In Hindi, she worked in two projects which were Razia and Ek Nai Paheli.

