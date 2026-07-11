Prakash Raj meets Sonam Wangchuk ‘in solidarity’; Chinmayi Sripaada hopes activist calls off hunger strike

It has been 22 days since the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) began their strike at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities for NEET, and 14 days since activist Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike. Actor Prakash made it clear that he stands ‘in solidarity’ with the cause and has even met Wangchuk. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on the other hand, hopes the activist calls off his hunger strike.

Prakash Raj and Chinmayi Sripaada on Sonam Wangchuk

Prakash Raj joined Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janata Party protest.

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On Saturday, Prakash joined Wangchuk and the CJP for their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Posting pictures with the activist, the actor wrote, “In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ @Cockroachisback #justasking.” The pictures show the actor addressing the protesters on-site, interacting with them, and posing for a picture with Wangchuk.

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{{^usCountry}} Chinmayi also reacted to the news of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and an X (formerly Twitter) user hoping that the activist stays safe. Reposting their tweet, Chinmayi wrote, “I hope Sonam calls off his fast.” Explaining why she said that, she added, “No authority cares for him or any values and his life ends, it is one more person gone for good in a system selling lands forests and water to conglomerates.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinmayi also reacted to the news of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and an X (formerly Twitter) user hoping that the activist stays safe. Reposting their tweet, Chinmayi wrote, “I hope Sonam calls off his fast.” Explaining why she said that, she added, “No authority cares for him or any values and his life ends, it is one more person gone for good in a system selling lands forests and water to conglomerates.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at the CJP protest

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he is "just an ordinary citizen", not a "modern Gandhi" or a hero, urging people to become the "heroes" of their own lives instead of looking for someone else to lead, according to the news agency, PTI. According to a health update shared by the outfit, he has lost 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and his blood pressure was recorded at 106/74 mm Hg.

"Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens -- some days are better and some are not," he said in a video posted on Friday evening. "Many people call me the Gandhi of the 21st century or a modern Gandhi. Others call me a hero. These comments make me uncomfortable. I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil his responsibilities," he added.

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Meanwhile, Prakash has been in the news recently for a case involving his alleged holding of multiple voter IDs. A Bengaluru court granted him conditional bail in the case on Friday. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in connection with the case.