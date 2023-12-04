Prakash Raj says Cyclone Michaung and Chennai rains have delayed his ‘ED day’

Prakash Raj has said that his “ED day” or his questioning in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate may get delayed, given operations in Chennai have been sabotaged by Cyclone Michaung. The ED has summoned the actor for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case against a Tiruchirapalli-based jewellery group. (Also Read: Prakash Raj summoned by ED for questioning in money laundering case)

What did Prakash Raj say?

Prakash Raj will be next seen in Devara

Prakash took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share a screenshot of the Chennai airport's tweet informing everyone that the airfield would be closed for departure and arrival till 9 am on Tuesday owing to the adverse conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung and the consequent Chennai rains.

He wrote in the caption, “Sad news to dear #panauti and #Bhakts. Tomorrow is my ED day. But #chennairains #CycloneMichaung is playing Spoil Sport. You may have to wait. Please (namaste emojis) stay tuned for updates. #justasking.”

What's the ED case about?

The investigation pertains to a case against Pranav Jewellers, a partnership firm based in Tiruchirapalli, whom the ED raided on November 20 and claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash of ₹23.70 lakh and some gold jewellery.

Prakash, 58, a National Award-winning actor, has been a brand ambassador of this company. He has been asked to depose before the federal agency in Chennai in the first week of December.

According to sources of PTI, the ED wants to record his statement and understand some purported payments made by the company to the Bengaluru-based actor-politician and some other financial transactions.

Prakash, who has acted in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movies, has been an outspoken critic of the Bhartiya Janata Party. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central seat.

The ED case stems from an FIR of the Tamil Nadu Police Economic Offences Wing. According to the police complaint, Pranav Jewellers and others collected ₹100 crore from the public under the guise of a gold investment scheme with the promise of high returns, the federal agency said in a statement.

"Pranav Jewellers failed to return the amount to such investors and the firm (Pranav Jewellers) and other connected persons cheated the public by diverting public funds to shell entities/ entry providers under the garb of purchase of bullion/ gold ornaments," it said.

The supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation, "confessed" to providing adjustment and bogus accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts of over ₹100 crore and also "confessed" to giving cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments, the ED claimed.

"During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of ₹23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg were seized," the probe agency said.

Prakash Raj will be next seen in Devara and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

