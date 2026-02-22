Prakash Raj takes a dig at The Kerala Story 2, shares pictures of beef and pork dishes: ‘All of them live in harmony’

He shared pictures of pork, beef and fish dishes on his X account and wrote, “The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone.”

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been attracting polarising reactions ever since the trailer of the film was released. It showed one of the protagonists being fed beef forcefully by a Muslim family. The film will release in theatres on February 27. On Sunday, actor Prakash Raj took to his X account to comment on the row around the film.

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sharply talked about the film and said, "The Kerala Story is a s*** movie. It is bull**** propaganda. Total bull****. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner). Bakwaas (nonsense) picture. It is called crap.”

More details A few days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also issued a statement, condemning the film. “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It tells the story of girls trapped in forced conversion rackets. The makers say the film is based on true stories from the Indian legal system.

In a statement to HT, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had said that the film is based on true cases from the Indian legal system. “When we make a film like The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond, we wanted it to become more representative of our all-India situation. And hence, the three stories that we selected, we could not just tell their stories. We have taken many incidents from other girls' lives and made them part of their stories. As a result, it's a story of three girls, but it also has a reflection of a lot of other stories in it,” he had said.