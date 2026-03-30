Prakash Raj's mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86, Pawan Kalyan sends his ‘deepest condolences’

Pawan Kalyan wrote on his X account, “I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family.”

Actor Prakash Raj is mourning the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha. Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, took to his X account to confirm the news and shared his ‘deepest condolences.’ Suvarnalatha was battling age-related health issues. She was 86.

Former Member of the Legislative Assembly, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Suvarna Latha ji , mother of prominent actor Sri Prakash Raj. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family members during this difficult time.”

What Prakash had shared about his mother's health Prakash had previously spoken about his mother's medical struggles, including a brain cyst that required surgery. The procedure led to severe memory loss, significantly impacting her ability to recognise even her closest family members.

Speaking at the International Symposium on Dementia in 2018, he shared, “I was supposed to do a role of an Alzheimer’s patient in a film a few months back, so I visited Nightingales for a few hours... Something close that happened to me was what happened to my mother. She was not an Alzheimer’s patient but she had a cyst in her brain. Three days after the surgery, she forgot her sister and her son. I shuddered at the thought of my mother forgetting everything. I would get her old school friends to talk to her."

On the work front, Prakash was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, where he essayed the character of Dhanush's father. He will be seen next in the political action drama Jana Nayagan. It will mark Vijay's final release as an actor. The film was set for release earlier this month, but was delayed due to censorship issues. A new release date is yet to be announced.