Priya Mohan wishes Atlee on his birthday, shares cute pic with their newborn son: 'Love you and the mini you so much'

Jawan director Atlee turned 37 on September 21. His wife, producer Priya Mohan, wished him via an adorable picture of them with their newborn son Meer. The couple welcomed Meer in January this year. (Also Read: Atlee interview on Jawan: ‘Initially wanted to make a romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan')

Priya's wish for Atlee

Priya Mohan wishes husband Atlee through a picture with their newborn Meer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priya took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a picture in which she's twinning in yellow with their son Meer. She's carrying him in her arms. Meer is looking away from the camera. Meanwhile, Atlee, in a blue kurta, is looking at his son, as Priya smiles at the camera.

Priya wrote in the caption, “What more can I ask for. Love you for everything, thank you for making my life so beautiful in every possible way. I am sure MEER will have a very tough time in matching up with your love for me. Love you for whatever you are Atlee. I promise to love you how much ever I could and give you only happiness forever. Love you my Atlee, love you and love the mini you (MEER) soooooooooooooooooo much. Happy happy birthday my papa.” She added yellow heart emojis to the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atlee added her Instagram post to his Stories and wrote, “Love you my everything” and also peppered yellow heart emojis over his Story.

Priya and Atlee

Atlee married Priya, an actor, in 2014. They gave birth to their first son, Meer, earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2017, the couple started a production house, A for Apple Productions. They have bankrolled horror comedy Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae in 2017 and supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram in 2020.

Atlee made his directorial debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Raja Rani, starring Arya and Nayanthara. He then made three action films with Vijay, that turned out to be blockbusters: Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Bigil (2019).

His latest directorial, action thriller Jawan, marked his Bollywood debut as the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt, it has already made ₹518 crore at the Indian box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.