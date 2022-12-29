PS1's Trisha Krishnan on completing two decades in films: ‘Thankful to directors who still write roles for me’

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who is gearing up for the release of her Tamil movie Raangi, recently completed two decades in the film industry. She says she’s forgotten the fact that she’s been around for so long, because she fell in love with what she’s been doing. However, she said she’s thankful to her directors, who still write roles exclusively for her. Also read: Inside pics from Ponniyin Selvan 1's success party with Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, Trisha is rumoured to be reuniting with actor Vijay in his next film after a decade. Talking about being a relevant actor for two decades, Trisha told Hindustan Times, “It was definitely not easy. I really consider myself gifted and blessed. I’ve had my share of ups and downs, but at the end of the day I feel it’s the audience who’ve believed in me. I have to attribute it to them.”

She added that she has her whole team to thank for her career. “It’s not just me. I have a lot of people to thank. Right from my stylist to make-up artist and my hair stylist. Most importantly, I’m also thankful to directors who still write roles for me. Someone like Gautham (Vasudev Menon) and Mani sir who still have me in mind for roles in their films,” Trisha said.

On whether she’s signed her next film with Vijay and also a rumoured project with Ajith, she said the announcement has to come from production side. “Whether I’m doing these films are not, the official announcement should come from the production side. I can’t comment right now,” she clarified.

Meanwhile, Trisha recently reacted to the ongoing debate about who’s a bigger star between Vijay and Ajith Kumar. Recently, producer Dil Raju had said that Vijay is the number 1 star in Tamil Nadu. Reacting to his statement, Trisha said she cannot say who’s a bigger star as both of them are veterans and enjoy superstar status.

In an earlier interview with Youtube channel Galatta, Trisha had shared her opinion on what she feels about Vijay being considered a bigger star than Ajith. “I personally don’t believe in the numbers game. It is just a tag attached to your last film. If your last film does well, you’re considered number 1. If you don’t have a release for a while, there’ll be someone else in that position,” Trisha had said. She said that she cannot pick who’s number 1 and 2 between Ajith and Vijay.

“Even before I started working, they’ve been around as veterans. We watch their films as an audience. If you pick a person from the theatre, they’re watching their films for the joy of watching. Even though they have fan clubs, I think this numbers game is something we started. Both are very big superstars. How can I say who’s bigger,” she had said.

