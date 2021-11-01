Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Puneeth Rajkumar's death is a personal loss to me: Hansika Motwani
tamil cinema

Puneeth Rajkumar’s death is a personal loss to me: Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani talks about her equation with the late Kannada superstar; says that he would always look out for her
Hanika Motwani marked her Kannada film debut opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Bindaas (2008)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

Hansika Motwani starred opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bindaas (2008), her first Kannada film. Shocked by the superstar’s untimely demise, she tells us, “I still refuse to process that Puneeth is no more. It’s a big loss for the industry and for me, personally, as he was a friend. What makes it even more tragic and terrible is he was only 46!”

Looking back at the time when she shot with him, Motwani shares, “I was all of 19. I remember how polite, sweet and humble he was. I was so new and had no idea about the industry. Even though he was a superstar, he was very warm and welcoming and made me feel comfortable. Since I was so young, he would always look out for me.”

The actor, who marked her debut as a child artiste in Hawa (2003), says that working in separate film industries didn’t let them catch up as often. But they stayed in touch over social media: “Every time we met, we always picked up from where we left. The last time I met him was at an award function. He said to me, ‘I’m so very happy with your journey and the way you shaped up your career’.

RELATED STORIES

Following Rajkumar’s demise, all films shows in the state has been cancelled. “The Kannada film industry has come to a halt. I couldn’t get through anyone in his family. It’s heart-breaking to even think of the way forward,” says the 30-year-old.

So, how would she remember him? “He used to tell me to just follow my heart and that things would eventually fall in place. He was very passionate about his work and always motivated me. He would speak less and smile more. He would treat fans and anyone he came in touch with extremely well,” Motwani ends.

