Raees director Rahul Dholakia calls out the delay in Vijay becoming CM: ‘Details should not be obstacle’

The delay in actor-turned-politician Vijay taking the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu has triggered a strong political conversation online and within the industry. Several public figures, political observers and social media users have questioned Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s decision to hold back the swearing-in despite Vijay’s party emerging as the single largest force in the Assembly elections. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. With Congress extending support, the alliance currently has 113 seats, still short of the 118 needed for a majority.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.(PTI)

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Also read: Prakash Raj calls TN governor's behaviour 'unacceptable'; advocates for Vijay and TVK's rights amid hung assembly

Rahul Dholakia reacts to Vijay’s swearing-in delay

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, known for directing Raees, also reacted to the ongoing controversy. Sharing his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, Dholakia said the people of Tamil Nadu had already made their choice clear. “Clearly the people of Tamil Nadu prefer @actorvijay over most others — so he should be given the first chance. Details should be a formality not an obstacle. #Democracy,” he wrote.

Actor Prakash Raj criticises the Governor’s decision

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Prakash Raj also voiced his support for Vijay amid the political deadlock. His reaction came after a supporter shared a video of Vijay heading to meet the Governor again on Thursday. The post claimed that Vijay was attempting to convince the Governor that he had enough backing to form the government and questioned the role of Governors in a democratic setup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Prakash Raj also voiced his support for Vijay amid the political deadlock. His reaction came after a supporter shared a video of Vijay heading to meet the Governor again on Thursday. The post claimed that Vijay was attempting to convince the Governor that he had enough backing to form the government and questioned the role of Governors in a democratic setup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Re-sharing the video, Prakash Raj said the people’s mandate should be respected and Vijay must be allowed to prove his majority on the Assembly floor instead of facing repeated delays. He wrote, “This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking.” He also wrote in another post, “Respect people’s Mandate and let Vijay claim his right to form the government #justasking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Re-sharing the video, Prakash Raj said the people’s mandate should be respected and Vijay must be allowed to prove his majority on the Assembly floor instead of facing repeated delays. He wrote, “This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking.” He also wrote in another post, “Respect people’s Mandate and let Vijay claim his right to form the government #justasking.” {{/usCountry}}

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Why Vijay’s swearing-in has been delayed

Traditionally, the single largest party is invited to form the government and later asked to prove its majority in the Assembly. However, reports suggest Governor Rajendra Arlekar has asked Vijay to provide written support from at least 118 MLAs before proceeding further.

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According to ANI, during his second meeting with Vijay, the Governor requested a formal list of supporting legislators. Reports also suggest senior leaders within TVK have advised Vijay to consider legal options if the delay continues. The development has intensified political discussions across Tamil Nadu, especially because TVK’s rapid rise has disrupted the decades-long dominance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Will Vijay step away from films after political success?

Following his major political breakthrough, discussions around Vijay’s acting career have once again gained momentum. The actor is expected to gradually shift his focus entirely towards politics.

His upcoming film Jana Nayagan is widely believed to be his final project before fully entering public service. The film recently faced delays over pending CBFC certification and also made headlines after an HD version was leaked online in April, leading to multiple arrests. The film is now expected to be released in May 2026.

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