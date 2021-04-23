IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Raiza Wilson's dermatologist responds to her allegations of forced procedure, threatens legal action
Raiza Wilson had made an Instagram post on the issue.
tamil cinema

Raiza Wilson's dermatologist responds to her allegations of forced procedure, threatens legal action

  • After Tamil actor Raiza Wilson posted on Instagram that she was allegedly forced to undergo a skin procedure which she 'did not need'. The dermatologist has now responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:28 PM IST

Tamil actor Raiza Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to share how she was allegedly forced to undergo an unnecessary dermatological procedure which resulted in swelling under her eye. Now, the doctor whom she had named has responded to the allegations.

Releasing a statement, Dr Bhairavi Senthil not only denied the allegation, but she also said that she would seek a legal course of action. She also claimed that Raiza had opted for the procedure before as well.

She said in her statement that Raiza had undertaken the procedure before as well. "The said Ms Ryza Wilson who had undergone such clinical procedure several times earlier and had no complaints but after the treatment in the last occasion on 16/4/2021 had developed bruises as minor side effects, which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if the precautions and medical advice is not strictly followed."

She mentioned that she would take legal action against Raiza. "The statement made by Ms Ryza Wilson is derogatory and had grossly affected the name, reputation of mine and my clinic. Therefore, I am constrained to initiate legal proceeding against Ryza Wilson and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation, loss and mental agony suffered by me for which Ms Ryza Wilson alone shall be liable."

She added that her organization seeks written content before doing the procedure. "The said clinical procedure is more a cosmetic application of skin treatment. The said clinical procedure involves administration of substance in the facial skin to enhance and rejuvenate the skin cells. The said procedure is done only with due written consent of the person, who shall sign the necessary forms and declarations."

Raiza had on Sunday shared a picture of her face after the treatment and written: “Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.” She went on: “She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town.”

tamil cinema

