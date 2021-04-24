Raiza Wilson seeks 1 crore in damages from doctor after dermatological procedure put her ‘life at threat’

Tamil actor Raiza Wilson has filed a complaint against her dermatologist, Dr Bhairavi Senthil, for allegedly putting her life at risk with a ‘wrongful procedure’. Further, she is taking legal action and seeking ₹1 crore in damages.

Raiza released a statement on her Instagram page, in which she said that Dr Bhairavi suggested ‘wrong treatments’ to her with the purpose of extorting money. She called herself the ‘victim of a negligent act’ and claimed that the procedure put her life at risk.

“Hello, I consider Medical Practitioner yields humanitarian service to the public rather than extorting money from innocent people through false advertisement and promotion. Further, Doctors extorting money by claiming more than that prescribed by the medical rules from innocent people would also be unlawful. Finally, a doctor must respond to her patient’s request for assistance in an emergency, and the patient must not be neglected,” she wrote.

“I approached Dr Bhairavi Senthil based on her advertisement on various social platforms to perform certain cosmetology procedures. I have suggested wrong treatments by Dr Bhairavi Senthil and her staff from the beginning of the consultation only to extort money. Also, I have been denied emergency treatment by Dr Bhairavi Senthil while my life was at threat due to their procedure. The shreds of evidence available to me (including a doctor examination) clearly shows that I am a victim of a wrongful procedure conducted by Dr Bhairavi Senthil. Hence an apology is ‘Untoward’,” she added.

Raiza detailed the action she is taking against Dr Bhairavi. “I am a victim of a negligent act caused by Dr Bhairavi Senthil and staff. In future, no one should undergo the pain I experienced. Being an actor, I consider myself responsible for my actions to the society. Hence to ensure that further no innocent people are affected by Dr Bhairavi Senthil service, I have initiated a complaint before the National Medical Commission and Tamil Nadu Medical Council against Dr Bhairavi Senthil and others for conducting an investigation in due course of law, and I hope the decision of the authority would be revealed after investigation,” she wrote. She said that she is also seeking ₹1 crore in damages and will donate the same to ‘victims of medical negligence’.

Dr Bhairavi, earlier this week, shared her side of the story on social media. She claimed that Raiza underwent such procedures in the past too, without any complaints, ‘but after the treatment in the last occasion on 16/4/2021 had developed bruises as minor side effects, which shall appear in selective or rare cases, if the precautions and medical advice is not strictly followed’.

Further, Dr Bhairavi called Raiza’s statements ‘derogatory’ and said that her reputation was greatly affected. “Therefore, I am constrained to initiate legal proceeding against Ryza Wilson and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation, loss and mental agony suffered by me for which Ms Ryza Wilson alone shall be liable,” she wrote, adding that the actor gave her written consent to the procedure being performed on her skin.

Earlier this month, Raiza took to Instagram Stories to claim that she was ‘forced’ to undergo a treatment that she ‘did not need’. She shared pictures of how the procedure left her with bruises and swelling under her eye.

