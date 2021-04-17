Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan pay tribute to Tamil actor Vivekh: 'His demise has broken my heart'
Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan pay tribute to Tamil actor Vivekh: 'His demise has broken my heart'

Rajinikanth said the news of Vivekh’s demise broke his heart. He has described the experience of working with the late actor as unforgettable.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Vivekh suffered a massive cardiac arrest due to 100 per cent blockage in a heart vessel.

Actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note for well-known Tamil actor Vivekh, who breathed his last on Saturday. Rajinikanth said the news of Vivekh’s demise broke his heart and described the experience of working with him as unforgettable.

Rajinikanth’s note in Tamil roughly translates to, "Chinna Kalaivaanar, social activist and my close friend Vivek's demise has broken my heart. The days when I worked with him for the film Sivaji are unforgettable. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." Rajinikanth had worked with Vivekh in the Tamil action-comedy Sivaji, which was directed by Shankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Vivekh's death and wrote on Twitter, "The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also mourned Vivekh's demise. "Huge admirer of his work and sheer genius. We’ve lost a legend today. My condolences to Vivek sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekSir," he tweeted.

Earlier, music composer AR Rahman paid tribute to him and wrote, "@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us." Actor Prakash Raj said, "Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP."

Vivekh, who suffered a cardiac arrest due to 100 per cent blockage in a heart vessel on Friday morning in Chennai, was rushed to the SIMS hospital in an unconscious state. He was revived and underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty. Vivekh was then put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

Vivekh was a very popular comedian who has starred in over 200 films over the last three decades. A Padma Shri recipient, he was a hardcore social activist and had even closely worked with former president APJ Abdul Kalam. He was last seen on screen in the Tamil film Dharala Prabhu, a remake of Vicky Donor. He played the role of a doctor, originally essayed by Annu Kapoor.

